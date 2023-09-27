Rowdy Tellez vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Tellez has had a hit in 53 of 101 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (11.9%).
- In 11.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.7% of his games this year, Tellez has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (22.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|55
|.213
|AVG
|.214
|.273
|OBP
|.297
|.397
|SLG
|.357
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|22
|34/12
|K/BB
|50/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
