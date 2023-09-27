Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez is hitting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Tellez has had a hit in 53 of 101 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (11.9%).
  • In 11.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.7% of his games this year, Tellez has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (22.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Other Brewers Players vs the Cardinals

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 55
.213 AVG .214
.273 OBP .297
.397 SLG .357
11 XBH 11
7 HR 6
24 RBI 22
34/12 K/BB 50/21
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
