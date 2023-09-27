Mark Canha vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mark Canha (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and 11 RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .260.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 103rd in slugging.
- In 82 of 132 games this season (62.1%) Canha has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Canha has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44 of 132 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|70
|.321
|AVG
|.243
|.398
|OBP
|.347
|.487
|SLG
|.383
|7
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|34
|14/8
|K/BB
|37/28
|3
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
