After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is batting .275 with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 74 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 97 of 141 games this year (68.8%), with at least two hits on 39 occasions (27.7%).

He has homered in 17 games this year (12.1%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 72 of 141 games this year, and more than once 26 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 72 .277 AVG .273 .373 OBP .357 .431 SLG .464 23 XBH 31 7 HR 12 33 RBI 43 71/37 K/BB 67/37 15 SB 12

