Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+120). The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have a 48-34 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.5% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 24-20 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 59.2% chance to win.

Milwaukee has had an over/under set by bookmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-80-7).

The Brewers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-31 43-38 35-30 53-39 68-44 20-25

