On Tuesday, Tyrone Taylor (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 37 of 66 games this season (56.1%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (18.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has had an RBI in 23 games this season (34.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%).

In 24 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Other Brewers Players vs the Cardinals

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 37 .274 AVG .200 .310 OBP .236 .495 SLG .383 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 17 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 27/5 3 SB 4

