Tyrone Taylor vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Tyrone Taylor (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 37 of 66 games this season (56.1%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (18.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 23 games this season (34.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%).
- In 24 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|37
|.274
|AVG
|.200
|.310
|OBP
|.236
|.495
|SLG
|.383
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|23/3
|K/BB
|27/5
|3
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 34th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 187 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.340 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 46th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.