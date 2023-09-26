Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 26.
The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser (7-4) for the Brewers and Zack Thompson (5-7) for the Cardinals.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.
- This season, the Brewers have won 48 out of the 81 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Milwaukee is 11-12 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee ranks 17th in the majors with 707 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Thompson
|September 21
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Wade Miley vs Miles Mikolas
|September 22
|@ Marlins
|W 16-1
|Corbin Burnes vs JT Chargois
|September 23
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|L 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Edward Cabrera
|September 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Thompson
|September 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
|September 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 30
|Cubs
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Wicks
|October 1
|Cubs
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.