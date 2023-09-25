Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin the China Open in Beijing, China versus Nicolas Jarry in the round of 32. He was knocked out by Dominic Stephan Stricker in the round of 64 of the US Open (his previous tournament). Tsitsipas' odds to win it all at National Tennis Center are +1400, fifth-best in the field.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas' Next Match

In his opener at the China Open, Tsitsipas will face Jarry on Thursday, September 28 at 12:30 AM ET in the round of 32.

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the US Open, to No. 128-ranked Stricker, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 3-6.

In 21 tournaments over the past year, Tsitsipas has won once, and his record is 47-20.

Tsitsipas has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a record of 26-11 on that surface.

Tsitsipas has played 26.7 games per match in his 67 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, and 25.7 games per match.

Tsitsipas has won 22.3% of his return games and 86.8% of his service games over the past year.

Tsitsipas has won 21.4% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 87.9% of his service games during that timeframe.

