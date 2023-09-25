Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in La Crosse County, Wisconsin this week.

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

La Crosse County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Monday

West Salem High School at Baraboo High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 25

6:00 PM CT on September 25 Location: Baraboo, WI

Baraboo, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Luther High School at Necedah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Necedah, WI

Necedah, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

La Crosse Central High School at Holmen High School