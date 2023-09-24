Will Romeo Doubs Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 3?
Will Romeo Doubs cash his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.
Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Doubs' six grabs have led to 56 yards (28 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted eight times.
- Doubs has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of two). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.
Romeo Doubs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5
|4
|26
|2
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|30
|0
