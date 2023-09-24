Packers vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-0) are listed as only 2-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Packers can be found below before they meet the Saints. The betting insights and trends for the Saints can be found below before they play the Packers.
Packers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-2)
|42.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Packers (-2)
|42.5
|-130
|+110
Green Bay vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
Packers vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Green Bay had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Against the spread, as 2-point favorites or greater, the Packers went 4-7 last season.
- Green Bay had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last season.
- New Orleans posted a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Saints covered the spread three times last season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- There were six New Orleans games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
