How to Watch Packers vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (1-1) take on the New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Packers vs. Saints
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Packers Insights (2022)
- The Packers scored 21.8 points per game last season, comparable to the 20.3 per outing the Saints surrendered.
- The Packers collected 23.1 more yards per game (337.9) than the Saints gave up per outing (314.8) last season.
- Last season, Green Bay rushed for just 6.2 fewer yards (124.3) than New Orleans allowed per outing (130.5).
- Last season the Packers turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Saints' takeaways (14).
Packers Home Performance (2022)
- The Packers scored 23.9 points per game in home games (2.1 more than their overall average), and conceded 21.3 at home (0.5 less than overall).
- At home, the Packers racked up 341.4 yards per game and gave up 307.7. That's more than they gained overall (337.9), but less than they allowed (336.5).
- Green Bay racked up 205.6 passing yards per game in home games (eight less than its overall average), and conceded 177 at home (20 less than overall).
- At home, the Packers accumulated 135.9 rushing yards per game and gave up 130.7. That's more than they gained overall (124.3), and less than they allowed (139.5).
- At home, the Packers converted 43.1% of third downs and allowed 35% to be converted. That's more than they converted overall (39.5%), and less than they allowed (37.6%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Chicago
|W 38-20
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Atlanta
|L 25-24
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|Detroit
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/9/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
