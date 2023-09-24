With the Green Bay Packers (1-1) and the New Orleans Saints (2-0) matching up on September 24 at Lambeau Field, Jordan Love and Derek Carr will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Packers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Jordan Love vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Jordan Love 2022 Stats Derek Carr 4 Games Played 15 66.7% Completion % 60.8% 195 (48.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,522 (234.8) 1 Touchdowns 24 0 Interceptions 14 -1 (-0.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 102 (6.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

Last season, the Saints' defense was clicking, as it ranked ninth in the league with 20.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranked sixth with 5,352 total yards allowed (314.8 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, New Orleans was one of the best defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by surrendering 184.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked second with 5.8 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Saints ranked 24th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 130.5, and they ranked 14th in rushing TDs allowed (14).

On defense, New Orleans ranked sixth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 50%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked 24th at 41.6%.

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 242.5 yards

: Over/Under 242.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Packers ranked 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.8 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (336.5 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Green Bay was top-10 last year, ranking sixth in the NFL with 3,349 total passing yards allowed (197 allowed per game). It also ranked 11th in passing touchdowns allowed (22).

Against the run, the Packers were one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL (139.5 per game). Meanwhile, they ranked 23rd with 18 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Green Bay ranked 13th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 53.7%. It was 13th in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.6%.

