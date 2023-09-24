On Sunday, September 24, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) visit Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (80-75) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to upset. A 7.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (12-9, 3.65 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (6-7, 4.35 ERA)

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 80 times and won 48, or 60%, of those games.

The Brewers have a record of 33-22 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (46.3%) in those contests.

The Marlins have a mark of 23-30 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

