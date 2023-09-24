How to Watch the Brewers vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at LoanDepot park.
Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 162 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is slugging .387, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers' .240 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (706 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Milwaukee's 3.75 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.179).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freddy Peralta (12-9) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.65 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 206 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Peralta is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Peralta is seeking his 20th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 29 appearances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Trevor Megill
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-1
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|JT Chargois
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Edward Cabrera
|9/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
|9/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Dakota Hudson
|9/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Wicks
|9/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|-
