Sivasspor versus Caykur Rizespor is one of many compelling options on Saturday's Super Lig schedule.

Live coverage of all Super Lig action on Saturday is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Sivasspor

Sivasspor (1-2-2) makes the trip to match up with Caykur Rizespor (3-1-1) at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (+115)

Caykur Rizespor (+115) Underdog: Sivasspor (+240)

Sivasspor (+240) Draw: (+240)

Watch Pendikspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (1-2-2) journeys to face Pendikspor (0-3-2) at Pendik Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Favorite: Pendikspor (+140)

Pendikspor (+140) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+190)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+190) Draw: (+240)

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray (3-1-0) journeys to play Istanbul Basaksehir (1-0-3) at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Galatasaray (-125)

Galatasaray (-125) Underdog: Istanbul Basaksehir (+320)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+320) Draw: (+275)

Watch Antalyaspor vs Samsunspor

Samsunspor (0-1-3) journeys to take on Antalyaspor (0-3-2) at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Favorite: Antalyaspor (+110)

Antalyaspor (+110) Underdog: Samsunspor (+235)

Samsunspor (+235) Draw: (+260)

