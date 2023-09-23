The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Marshall ranks 60th in total offense (402.5 yards per game) and 28th in total defense (284.5 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Virginia Tech ranks 98th in the FBS (23 points per game), and it is 81st on defense (25.3 points allowed per game).

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Marshall Virginia Tech 402.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.3 (107th) 284.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.3 (64th) 138 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83 (124th) 264.5 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (66th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (82nd)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 446 yards (223 ypg) on 43-of-63 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 46 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Rasheen Ali has 222 rushing yards on 36 carries with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards (23.5 per game).

Cade Conley has hauled in nine catches for 114 yards (57 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Charles Montgomery has caught seven passes for 97 yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Caleb McMillan has been the target of seven passes and compiled four grabs for 85 yards, an average of 42.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has racked up 494 yards (164.7 ypg) while completing 53.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 38 times for 104 yards (34.7 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught three passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Kyron Drones has taken 26 carries and totaled 89 yards.

Jaylin Lane has hauled in 123 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Da'Quan Felton has caught seven passes and compiled 118 receiving yards (39.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Dae'Quan Wright's 16 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 112 yards.

