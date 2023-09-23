William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with 161 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .387, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .240 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 16th in runs scored with 702 (4.6 per game).

The Brewers rank 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.74 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.176).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Woodruff is trying to record his sixth straight quality start in this outing.

Woodruff will look to continue an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals W 8-2 Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals W 6-0 Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins W 16-1 Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Wicks

