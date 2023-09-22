Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Pewaukee High School at Wauwatosa West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Greater Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.