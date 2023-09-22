Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Washington County, Wisconsin and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Washington County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
West Allis Hale High School at Germantown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Germantown, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nicolet High School at West Bend West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: West Bend, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic Central High School at Living Word Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Jackson, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bend East High School at Homestead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mequon, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
