Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawano County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Shawano County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Shawano Community High School at Winneconne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Winneconne, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.