Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Portage County, Wisconsin this week, we've got the information below.
Portage County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Almond-Bancroft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Almond, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevens Point High School at Wausau West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Conference: Wisconsin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
