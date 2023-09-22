Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Outagamie County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Outagamie County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Weyauwega-Fremont High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New London High School at Seymour High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Seymour, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
