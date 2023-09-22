Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in La Crosse County, Wisconsin this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • La Crosse County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Sparta High School at Holmen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Holmen, WI
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

