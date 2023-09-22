Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Jefferson County, Wisconsin this week, we've got what you need.
Jefferson County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Oshkosh Lourdes High School at Johnson Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
