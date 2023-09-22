Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dodge County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Dodge County, Wisconsin is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Horicon High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.