Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Dane County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Verona Area High School at Madison Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Madison, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Janesville Craig High School at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Middleton, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
