Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Brown County, Wisconsin this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Brown County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Sheboygan North High School at Green Bay East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Manitowoc Lincoln High School at Green Bay West High

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wrightstown High School at Denmark High School