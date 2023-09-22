Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) will square off against the Miami Marlins (79-74) at LoanDepot park on Friday, September 22 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 190 Ks, Corbin Burnes will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +115 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.56 ERA) vs JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.46 ERA)

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 78 times and won 47, or 60.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 27-20 (57.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (46.2%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won 20 of 42 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Marlins had a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

