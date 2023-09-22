The Milwaukee Brewers and Mark Canha will take the field against the Miami Marlins and Jake Burger on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 158 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .385, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (686 total runs).

The Brewers are 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.177).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-8) out to make his 31st start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Burnes has 19 quality starts this season.

Burnes is aiming for his 29th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 30 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals W 8-2 Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals W 6-0 Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins - Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Dakota Hudson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.