Brewers vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Johnny Cueto on the hill for the Miami Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
The favored Brewers have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Brewers vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-140
|+115
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
Read More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won 47 of the 78 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60.3%).
- Milwaukee has gone 27-20 (winning 57.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
- The Brewers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In the 153 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-79-6).
- The Brewers have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|45-30
|42-36
|35-28
|52-38
|67-42
|20-24
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.