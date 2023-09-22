Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Johnny Cueto on the hill for the Miami Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 47 of the 78 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60.3%).

Milwaukee has gone 27-20 (winning 57.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Brewers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 153 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-79-6).

The Brewers have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 42-36 35-28 52-38 67-42 20-24

