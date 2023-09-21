Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sheboygan County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sheboygan County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Random Lake High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheboygan Falls High School at Port Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Port Washington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sheboygan North High School at Green Bay East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
