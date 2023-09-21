Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Random Lake High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Manitowoc Lincoln High School at Green Bay West High
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
