Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 21
The Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) face the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85), a game after Tyrone Taylor went deep twice in an 8-2 victory over the Cardinals, at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (7-12, 4.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (8-4, 3.38 ERA).
Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (7-12, 4.84 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (8-4, 3.38 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley
- Miley (8-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .223 batting average against him.
- Miley has eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Miley has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year entering this matchup.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Wade Miley vs. Cardinals
- He meets a Cardinals offense that ranks 17th in the league with 683 total runs scored while batting .251 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .421 slugging percentage (11th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 204 home runs (10th in the league).
- In 1 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Miley has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .167.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (7-12) for his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, a 3.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.322 in 32 games this season.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.
- Mikolas has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.
- The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.84), 37th in WHIP (1.322), and 46th in K/9 (5.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
