Willson Contreras and Mark Canha will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers take the field at Busch Stadium on Thursday, at 1:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 156 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .384 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 680 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.179 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Wade Miley (8-4) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Miley has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Nationals W 9-5 Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals W 8-2 Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins - Away Corbin Burnes Johnny Cueto 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas

