Thursday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET on September 21.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (7-12) for the Cardinals and Wade Miley (8-4) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Brewers have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Brewers have won in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Milwaukee has won 30 of 59 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (680 total), Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Brewers have the third-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule