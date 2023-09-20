The St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) and Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) meet on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Zack Thompson (5-6) for the Cardinals and Adrian Houser (6-4) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (5-6, 4.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (6-4, 4.53 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.

Houser has registered five quality starts this year.

Houser is trying to record his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals will send Thompson (5-6) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, a 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.464 in 23 games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Thompson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Zack Thompson vs. Brewers

The Brewers are batting .239 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .382 (27th in the league) with 153 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 2-for-5 in one inning this season against the left-hander.

