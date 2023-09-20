How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios will take on Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .382 this season.
- The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Milwaukee has scored 672 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined 1.180 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Adrian Houser (6-4) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- In 18 starts this season, Houser has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Jake Irvin
|9/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Trevor Williams
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Adam Wainwright
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Trevor Megill
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johnny Cueto
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.