The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios will take on Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:45 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .382 this season.

The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Milwaukee has scored 672 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.180 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Adrian Houser (6-4) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 18 starts this season, Houser has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals W 9-5 Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins - Away Corbin Burnes Johnny Cueto 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Jesús Luzardo 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson

