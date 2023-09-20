Christian Yelich will lead the Milwaukee Brewers into a matchup with Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.

The Brewers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-115). The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Brewers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Brewers have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has won 30 of its 59 games, or 50.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 151 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 40-36 34-28 51-38 66-42 19-24

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.