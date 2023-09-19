The Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) play the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers will call on Trevor Megill (1-0) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.13 ERA) vs Rom - STL (1-2, 5.96 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Megill

The Brewers' Megill will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

He has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.13, a 6 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in five straight appearances.

Trevor Megill vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .252 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .422 (11th in the league) with 203 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Cardinals one time this season, allowing them to go 0-for-3 in one inning.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.96 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.96, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.

Rom has yet to register a quality start so far this year.

Rom has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this game.

In one of his five total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.