The Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) will go head to head on Tuesday, September 19 at Busch Stadium, with Trevor Megill pitching for the Brewers and Drew Rom toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cardinals have -105 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.13 ERA) vs Rom - STL (1-2, 5.96 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 45 out of the 76 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a 45-31 record (winning 59.2% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Cardinals have won in 31, or 44.9%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 27-31 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -10000 - 1st

