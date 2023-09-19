Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Trevor Megill, who is projected to start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB play with 152 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.381).

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.238).

Milwaukee has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (665 total runs).

The Brewers rank 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.177).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Megill (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering one hit.

He is trying to make his sixth straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Adrian Houser Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals W 9-5 Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Johnny Cueto 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Adrian Houser Braxton Garrett

