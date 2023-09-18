Saints vs. Panthers Player Props & Odds – Week 2
One of the top running backs in football last season will be featured when Jamaal Williams and the New Orleans Saints visit the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18, 2023.
Most of the best contributors for the Saints and the Panthers will have player props on the table for this matchup.
Jamaal Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
Miles Sanders Touchdown Odds
- Sanders Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Sanders Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derek Carr
|232.5 (-113)
|3.5 (-102)
|-
|Juwan Johnson
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|72.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Michael Thomas
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|Jamaal Williams
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-111)
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Hayden Hurst
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|D.J. Chark
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|34.5 (-102)
|Miles Sanders
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|189.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
