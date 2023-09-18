Paul Goldschmidt and Mark Canha will hit the field when the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Monday at Busch Stadium.

The favored Brewers have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -175 +145 9 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have gone 45-30 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 11-11 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Brewers have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

In the 149 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-77-6).

The Brewers have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-30 39-35 34-28 50-37 66-41 18-24

