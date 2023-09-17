The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Falcons and the Packers.

Packers vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 1.5 40 -125 +105

Packers vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay played 10 games last season that finished with a combined score over 40 points.

Green Bay had a 44.5-point average over/under in its contests last year, 4.5 more points than the total for this game.

Packers posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Packers won three of the six games they played as underdogs last season.

Green Bay had a record of 2-2 when it was set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 40 points 10 times.

Atlanta's contests last season had an average point total of 43.7, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons covered the spread nine times in 17 games last year.

The Falcons finished with a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

Atlanta won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter.

Falcons vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Falcons 21.5 15 22.7 23 43.7 10 Packers 21.8 14 21.8 17 44.5 10

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 43.2 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.9 25.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 5-4-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-4 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-0 2-3

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 44.4 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.0 24.4 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 2-3 1-6

