Kahleah Copper's Chicago Sky (18-22) hit the road to play the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, September 17. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' most recent matchup, it defeated Chicago 87-59 at home. Chelsea Gray (20 PTS, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 46.7 FG%) and Jackie Young (18 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) were the standout performers for the Aces. Copper (15 PTS, 35.7 FG%) and Courtney Williams (9 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 36.4 FG%) paced the Sky.

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)

Who's the underdog?: Sky (+1100 to win)

What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)

What's the over/under?: 170.5

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ABC

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are sixth in the league in points scored (81.7 per game) and sixth in points conceded (83.4).

With 33.3 rebounds per game and 34.9 rebounds conceded, Chicago is ninth and seventh in the league, respectively.

At 20.5 assists per game, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA.

Chicago is seventh in the league in turnovers per game (13.5) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.2%).

Chicago is the best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Sky are scoring more points at home (82.7 per game) than away (80.8). But they are also allowing more at home (84.7) than away (82).

This year, Chicago is averaging fewer rebounds at home (31.4 per game) than away (35.3). However it is also conceding fewer rebounds at home (34.9) than away (35).

This year the Sky are picking up more assists at home (21 per game) than on the road (20).

This season, Chicago is committing fewer turnovers at home (12.4 per game) than away (14.6). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.7) than away (13.7).

This season the Sky are sinking more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.2). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (36.3%).

Chicago allows more 3-pointers per game at home (7.2) than away (6), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than away (31.3%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have won nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Sky have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

Against the spread, Chicago is 20-19-0 this year.

The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 8.3%.

