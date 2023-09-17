As they try to secure the series sweep on Sunday, September 17, Brandon Woodruff will take the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) as they take on the Washington Nationals (65-84), who will counter with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +220 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (5-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.18 ERA)

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 45, or 60.8%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 134 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (41.8%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +220 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st Win NL Central -3030 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.