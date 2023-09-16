The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) will look to upset the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 19.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the contest.

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Wisconsin is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Badgers have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Georgia Southern has won all one of its games against the spread this year.

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

