The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) are facing tough odds as 19.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1). The over/under is set at 64 points for the game.

Wisconsin is totaling 30 points per game on offense, which ranks them 66th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 69th, giving up 24 points per contest. Georgia Southern ranks 30th with 467.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 68th with 344.5 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Wisconsin vs Georgia Southern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -19.5 -115 -105 64 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

On the ground, Braelon Allen had 11 touchdowns and 1,237 yards (95.2 per game) last year.

Graham Mertz threw for 2,136 yards (164.3 per game), completing 57.1% of his throws, with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games.

Chimere Dike had 47 receptions for 689 yards (53 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Skyler Bell had 30 receptions for 444 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games.

Nick Herbig had 45 tackles, 13 TFL, and 11 sacks last year.

On defense in 2022, Maema Njongmeta had 89 tackles, eight TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games played.

In 13 games a season ago, John Torchio registered 50 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and five interceptions.

On defense in 2022, Kamo'i Latu supplied 53 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over 13 games.

