OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 3 college football schedule features six games involving teams from the OVC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Illinois State Redbirds at Eastern Illinois Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee State Tigers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Houston Christian Huskies at UT Martin Skyhawks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lindenwood Lions at Western Illinois Leathernecks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Illinois Salukis at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Alabama Lions at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
