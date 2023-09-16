Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 27.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky matchup.
Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|63.5
|-10000
|+1800
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-28)
|64
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-27.5)
|64.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Ohio State has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
- Western Kentucky has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.
Ohio State & Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the Big Ten
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
|Western Kentucky
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win CUSA
|+120
|Bet $100 to win $120
